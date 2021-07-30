China's military slams U.S. over provocative remarks, actions

A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday slammed the United States over its provocative remarks and acts and urged the country to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the recent provocations by the United States, including advancing a Taiwan-related bill, erroneous remarks made by U.S. officials, and landing a military transport plane in Taiwan in mid-July.

Wu said that China firmly opposes the remarks and acts of the United States as they violate the international law and basic norms governing international relations, seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, gravely undermine China's territorial sovereignty and security interests, and severely threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

He urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three joint communiques between the two countries, and warned it not to "play with fire."

At the same time, Wu also warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan not to misjudge the situation.

Any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by banking on foreign forces will only lead to a dead end and bring harm to people in Taiwan and the DPP itself, Wu added.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will as always be on high alert and take all necessary measures to foil any attempt seeking "Taiwan independence," he said.