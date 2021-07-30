Chinese military to host, compete in International Army Games 2021

The Chinese military will host some events of the 2021 International Army Games (IAG) in China from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, a Chinese defense spokesperson said at a press conference on Thursday.

Wu Qian, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) would also participate in IAG events in countries including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Hosting and competing in IAG events amid the pandemic will further tighten the ties between the Chinese military and its foreign counterparts, enhance military exchanges and cooperation, and improve the troops' training effects through mutual learning, said Wu.

Wu added that the PLA Army would attend the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise as part of the joint multinational military exercise Cobra Gold 2021 in Thailand via video link from July 30 to Aug. 3. The exercise will focus on flood and earthquake relief, conflict resolution, and civilian protection.