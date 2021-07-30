U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks forced out of Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S pole vaulter and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks was forced out of the Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19, it was announced Thursday.

"We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said in a statement, adding that the medal hopeful has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation in alignment with local rules and protocols.

Three members of the Australian athletics team also went into isolation as a precaution following brief contact with Kendricks but were later cleared to compete after returning negative in screenings.

Kendricks' rival and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden said he was shocked to hear about the news.

"I'm kind of shocked by this kind of spin on it. It still feels like somehow, someway he's going to be able to compete, but you know this is not looking good for him," he said.

Pole vault qualification is scheduled for Saturday.