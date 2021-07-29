China's Chen beats compatriot Sun to win Olympic gold in table tennis women's singles

China's Chen Meng lived up to her status as the world No. 1 by overcoming compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to claim the Olympic gold medal in table tennis women's singles comeptition in Tokyo on Thursday.

Chen came out the winner in the all-Chinese final, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4 and 11-9.

It's another major title for top-ranked Chen, following her success at the ITTF World Cup in November last year.

Chen and Sun have secured a 1-2 finish for China, a traditional powerhouse in the sport, after eliminating Yu Mengyu from Singapore and local player Mima Ito respectively in the semifinals earlier on Thursday.

Familiar with each other's style of play in training and head-to-head in national or international competitions, the Chinese duo showcased their quality attack in the final in their Olympic maiden appearance.

Youngster Sun gained an upper hand from the outset to take the first set. But as the match progressed, Chen took the game under control in the second set.

Although Sun managed to level the game at 2-2, Chen approached toward her first Olympic title with precise and high-caliber hits, letting out a roar every time when she scored a point en route to the win.

In the earlier bronze medal match, Ito beat Yu 4-1.