Over 500 Chinese medical staff dispatched to Sierra Leone since 1973: ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang said here Thursday that since 1973, more than 500 Chinese medical staff have been dispatched by the Chinese government to help the West African country's medical and healthcare services.

He made the remarks in an online reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Sierra Leone diplomatic relations in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone.

The ambassador said the past 50 years also witnessed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

"There have been close exchanges of high-level visits between our two countries and frequent cultural exchanges between our two peoples. Our two sides have not only deepened bilateral cooperation but also cooperated in addressing international and regional issues," Hu added.

Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister David Francis commended the development strides undertaken by China over the years, which he said, has been of immense benefit to Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, the minister assured of his country's commitment to positively move the existing bilateral relationship forward.