China's police chief stresses security, stability in Hong Kong

2021-07-30 08:40:21Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Thursday stressed efforts by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to safeguard national security, sovereignty and development interests, and ensure social stability in the region.

Zhao made the remarks when meeting in Beijing with Teresa Cheng, secretary for justice of the HKSAR government.

"Only by upholding the central government's overall jurisdiction over the HKSAR, and implementing the legal system and enforcement mechanisms of the HKSAR for safeguarding national security, can we ensure the steady and sustained implementation of 'one country, two systems,'" Zhao said.

For her part, Cheng pledged efforts to push forward related work to safeguard the rule of law and social stability in Hong Kong.

