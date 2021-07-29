20-year-old suspect arrested in theater shooting in U.S. California

A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in Monday's shooting that left one teenager dead and another wounded during a movie screening in the U.S. state of California, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Monday local time (0645 GMT on Tuesday) at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater in the city of Corona, which is located around 72 km southeast of Los Angeles.

During the investigation, detectives received witness statements that led to locating and arresting suspect Joseph Jimenez, said the Corona Police Department in a press release.

Police detectives served a search warrant Tuesday night at the residence of the suspect and discovered a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene. The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder, according to the department.

Police said Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. The suspect is being held on a 2-million-U.S.-dollar bail.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, was killed and Anthony Barajas, 19, was injured in the shooting.

The victims were discovered when an employee entered the theater after the movie ended. They had both been shot in the head and there was no evidence of a struggle, local newspaper The Press-Enterprise reported, citing police sources.

Investigators believe Jimenez acted alone, but the reason he shot the two victims was unknown, the newspaper added.