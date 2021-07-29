Chinese military tracking U.S. ship through Taiwan Straits

The Chinese military has tracked and followed the high-profile voyage by the USS Benfold through the Taiwan Straits on Wednesday, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesman of the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement on Thursday.

The theater command dispatched air and maritime forces to follow the entire voyage, Shi said.

"The U.S. has conducted numerous provocations of these kinds. This shows that the U.S. is the biggest disrupter to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and the biggest creator of security risks in the region," Shi said.

Shi said the theater command is ready to deal with any threats and provocations, and has the determination, confidence and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.