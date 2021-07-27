China to deliberate amendment to family planning law

A draft amendment to China's Population and Family Planning Law will be submitted to an upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, for its deliberation, NPC sources said on Tuesday.

The session is scheduled to convene next month, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have released a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development, noting that the country will support couples who wish to have a third child and will implement relevant supporting measures.