Maldives News Network: Racism, Blame Shifting and Politicizing a Pandemic

2021-07-27

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The wide spread of the coronavirus and the global pandemic has paved way for a new wave for Anti-Asian hatred and rhetoric. Because of disinformation and fake news fueled by some global politics, the Asians, particularly China has been blamed for the COVID-19 virus, Maldives News Network reported on Friday.

"This accusation and following hysteria" have been further aggravated by some global powers, for example, the United Sates and its allies "specifically blaming China and accusing that the COVID-19 virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," it said.

