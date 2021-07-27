LINE

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to stem spike in COVID-19 infections

Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, has tightened the epidemic prevention and control measures after the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the city.

Among the measures, all retail pharmacies in the city suspended selling antipyretic, cough, antiviral and antibiotic medicine to citizens, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The city's major hospitals, excluding emergency departments and fever clinics, were urged to implement appointment registration, while closed venues and offline training services also suspended business.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has added more than 100 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a few airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

