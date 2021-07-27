India's top court urges federal, municipal gov'ts to vaccinate beggars, homeless people

India's top court Tuesday issued a notice to the federal government and the local government of Delhi, asking them to rehabilitate and vaccinate beggars and homeless people against COVID-19.

"Since the issue is of vaccinating the persons (beggars) amid COVID-19 pandemic, we expect response from Union (federal government) and National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi as to how this humane situation is being dealt with," the top court said.

Senior Advocate Chinmoy Sharma stated that because of the impending third wave of COVID-19, there was a serious issue regarding beggars being on the streets and them being vaccinated.

According to India's federal health ministry, until Tuesday morning over 441 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

The Indian government aims to vaccinate the entire population by the end of this year.