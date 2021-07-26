LINE

4th CIIE attracts more leading companies than previous edition

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, is expected to see the participation from more Fortune 500 companies and corporate giants than the previous edition, organizers said Monday.

The number of leading companies that signed up for the fourth CIIE already exceeded the third expo, with many of the firms taking part in the expo for a second or third time. The fourth expo will also see the participation from more than 30 leading enterprises for the first time, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Some 360,000 square meters of the exhibition area have been booked, meeting the expected target, Sun said, adding that more than 50 countries have also confirmed participation in the expo.

