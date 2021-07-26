U.S. slandering China over COVID-19 origin tracing 'not new,' says Bangladeshi analyst

The U.S. attacking China over COVID-19 origin tracing is a manifestation of its habit of blaming others for harmful actions it itself is guilty of, a leading Bangladeshi foreign affairs analyst has said recently.

"This is not new and the U.S. is in the habit of blaming other countries for various reasons, while it itself is guilty of similar offences," Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former chairman of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, told Xinhua in an interview.

China's recent call on the international community to urge the United States to assist the transparent investigation of the origin of the coronavirus demonstrates China's "goodwill and positive intentions," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said last month the United States is in no position to blackmail or coerce China, nor does it have the right to represent the international community to attack and slander China over the coronavirus origin tracing.

Zhao also called on the international community to jointly urge the United States to provide support in the investigation and provide transparent data and channels.

"I think his remarks are quite apt," said Ahmad, also a former Bangladeshi ambassador to China.

The United States grabbed as many vaccines as possible without regard for its inoculation capacity, its actual needs or the needs of other countries, Ahmad added.