China urges U.S. to address its own human rights issues first: Chinese Vice FM

The United States is in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights, said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, urging the United States to address its own human rights issues first.

Xie made the remarks on Monday during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is on a visit to north China's port city of Tianjin from July 25 to 26.

Xie pointed out that historically, the United States engaged in genocide against Native Americans. Presently, the United States has lost 620,000 lives because of its halting response to COVID-19. Internationally, the frequent U.S. military action and the wars caused by the United States lying about the facts have brought undue catastrophe to the world. "How can the United States portray itself as the world's spokesperson for democracy and human rights?"

Xie said that the U.S. side is in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights. Without the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, an effective political system and a development path suited to China's circumstances, or if people on the street in China were all denied democracy, freedoms and human rights, how could it be possible for the Chinese people to ever generate such immense creativity and productivity? Without those, how could a super-sized country like China with over a billion people ever achieve the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and sustained social stability? And how could it be possible for the Chinese nation to make the great transformation from standing up to growing rich, and to becoming strong within just 100 years?

Western surveys have shown that over 90 percent of Chinese are satisfied with thegovernment, which is quite remarkable for any country in the world, Xie added.