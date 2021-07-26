FM vice-minister rejects U.S.' definitions of China ties

Foreign affairs Vice-Minister Xie Feng has said "the Chinese people are clear-eyed" and Washington defines ties with China with three words — "competitive, collaborative and adversarial", which serves as "a thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China".

Xie, vice-minister in charge of U.S. affairs, made the remarks during his talks with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday morning in Tianjin.

When breaking down China's views on the U.S.' definitions, Xie said the "adversarial" aspect represents the essence, the "collaborative" aspect is just a formality, and the "competitive" aspect is a narrative trap.

The U.S. demands cooperation when it wants something from China; it seeks decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has an advantage; and it resorts to conflict and confrontation at all costs, Xie said.

Xie criticized the U.S. for prioritizing its own interests above all else, as well as its expecting good results from bad actions. "How could that even happen?" he said.

At the talks, Xie urged the U.S. side to change course, work with China on the basis of mutual respect, and embrace fair competition and peaceful coexistence with China.

What the world needs most is solidarity and cooperation as the whole human race are passengers in the same boat.

The Chinese people cherish peace, and what China hopes to build is a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation as well as a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

China is ready to work with the U.S. to seek common ground while shelving differences, he added.

A healthy and stable China-U.S. relationship serves the interests of both sides, and the world expects nothing less, he said.