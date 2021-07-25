China should teach U.S. to treat other countries equally: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that if the United States has not learned to treat other countries equally, China and the international community have the obligation to help the United States make up for this lesson.

Wang made the remarks when holding the third strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In response to U.S. State Department spokesperson's comments made before the visit of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China that the United States will deal with China from "a position of strength," Wang said the United States always wants to use its strength to pressure other countries and thinks it is superior.

However, there has never been a country superior to others in the world, and China will not accept such a claim by any country, Wang said.