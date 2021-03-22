LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

1
2021-03-22 13:50:56Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening.

"I salute the Chinese government which, through the cooperation between our two countries, has supported the Beninese authorities in their efforts to fight the pandemic, since the appearance of the first case of COVID-19 on the territory of Benin on March 16, 2020," said Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin as he welcomed the vaccines at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao noted that the arrival of the Chinese vaccine in Benin, is part of the cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to fight against COVID-19.

"Since the start of the pandemic in Benin, cooperation between the two countries has been exemplary, pragmatic and effective. The Chinese vaccine is a global public good accessible to all developing countries, especially African countries," he said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.