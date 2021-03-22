LINE

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 4.11 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,108,340 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic registered at 109,724, while 3,676,638 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

In South Africa, 52,082 died of COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 11,557, and Morocco at 8,763, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the number in South Africa topping 1 million. 

