Nearly 75 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Nearly 75 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across China by the end of Saturday, a spokesman for the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

"Overall, the COVID-19 response in China has been conducted soundly," said spokesman Mi Feng at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response. "However, more accurate and effective epidemic prevention and control measures are still needed to ensure that there are no large-scale rebounds in cases."

China's annual vaccine production can fully meet the whole country's needs, as judged by the existing production arrangements, said Mao Junfeng, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at the same press conference.

China has authorized five COVID-19 vaccines for conditional marketing or emergency use. These include three inactivated vaccines, one adenovirus vector vaccine, and one recombinant protein subunit vaccine, Mao noted.