Libya, WHO discuss allocation of COVID-19 vaccines

Libya's Minister of Health of the new Government of National Unity, Ali Zanati, on Sunday met with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Libya, Elizabeth Hoff, and discussed providing anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Libya.

"The meeting touched on the problems facing southern Libya in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closed isolation centers, most-infected areas, and the severe shortage of medical oxygen," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The two sides agreed on a cooperation mechanism to provide COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, the statement added.

It was also agreed to establish an emergency operation chamber comprising the western, the eastern, and the southern regions of Libya to exchange information and experience, and to enhance cooperation between all concerned parties, the statement said.

There have been 151,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far, including 138,312 recoveries and 10,787 deaths, according to the National Center for Disease Control.