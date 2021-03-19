China to hold summit on digital development in April

China will hold the fourth summit on digital development in Fuzhou, the capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province, from April 25 to April 26, the organizers said on Friday.

The 4th Digital China Summit, themed "Stimulating new dynamics of data factors and embarking on a new journey for Digital China," will be held both online and offline, said Yang Xiaowei, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), at a press conference.

The event aims to serve as a platform for releasing China's policies on IT development; displaying the latest progress in building a digital China; and facilitating the exchange of experiences in terms of e-governance and the digital economy, and global cooperation to advance the development of a digital China and a digital Silk Road, Yang noted.

Jointly organized by the CAC, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the provincial government of Fujian, the summit will consist of seven sections including a main forum, 20 sub-forums, an exhibition and an innovation contest.