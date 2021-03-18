Foreign students vaccinated in Wuhan

Pakistani student Muhammad Sultan Irshad takes his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the campus hospital in Hubei University in Wuhan, Hubei province on Tuesday. (Provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Pakistani student Muhammad Sultan Irshad got his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the campus hospital of Hubei University in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Tuesday. He was one of 12 foreign students at the university who volunteered to get vaccinated that day.

"Today, foreign students and teachers were vaccinated free of charge, based on the needs of prevention and control of COVID-19," he said.

"The staff members were so kind and served us very gracefully. Around 100 Chinese people were also there for vaccination. I can see the sense of satisfaction on their faces."

There are 30 international students at the university living in Wuhan, with 15 of them inoculated with a domestically made vaccine by Wednesday, the university said. The vaccination is voluntary.

"China proved its sense of responsibility and tremendous hospitality. The local international community is cordially thankful for this act of professionalism and the way the country ensured our safety and offered protection just like treating their own citizens," Irshad said.

Elsewhere in the city, Wuhan University released a notice calling on foreign students to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday afternoon, with a QR code to scan and a form to fill out online.