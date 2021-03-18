China urges U.S. to take latest UPR as opportunity to stop human rights violations

China on Wednesday urged the United States to take the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) as an opportunity to stop human rights violations in all forms and take effective measures to prevent its human rights situation from further deterioration.

In a statement on behalf of the Chinese delegation at the adoption of the outcomes of the UPR of the United States, Jiang Duan, minister of the Chinese mission to the United Nations in Geneva, regretted that the country did not accept most of the recommendations proposed by China at the latest UPR process.

"China is deeply concerned about (the) deterioration of human rights situation in the U.S.," said the diplomat.

He added that the United States has failed to take effective measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. Meanwhile, U.S. politicians have been passing the buck and shifting the blame.

The United States has been pursuing vaccine nationalism and stockpiled a disproportionate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines that far exceeds the need of its population. It has also refused to provide vaccines to other countries, including its allies, said the statement.

It stressed that racial discrimination and police brutality remain devastating in the country, with perpetrators still at large. Muslims, refugees and immigrants are facing discrimination and xenophobia.

"Armed interventions by the U.S. resulted in tremendous deaths of civilians in other countries. U.S. military personnel slaughtered innocent civilians and conducted torture in their overseas operations," said the statement.

The statement also mentioned that the United States has imposed on some developing countries unilateral coercive measures, which seriously violated international law and caused severe human rights and humanitarian crises.

"The U.S. neither apologizes for its evil past of genocide nor provides reparation to the victims. Instead, it, distorting facts, maliciously slanders other countries out of political motivation," concluded the statement.