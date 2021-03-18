Xi's vision on supporting developing countries in fight against COVID-19

China has been unwaveringly supporting other countries, especially developing ones, in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged continued support to developing countries in curbing the deadly virus.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, Xi said since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, the two sides have helped each other in times of adversity.

Trinidad and Tobago is the first among Latin American and Caribbean countries to donate aid materials to China, and China has also provided anti-epidemic supplies and technical assistance for Trinidad and Tobago through various channels, Xi said.

China is willing to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago, and to continue to support the country in fighting the epidemic, Xi said.

On the same day, in a telephone conversation with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Xi said China and Guyana, though far apart, enjoy a deep and close friendship.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Guyana in COVID-19 vaccines and continue to provide assistance and support within its capacity for Guyana's economic and social development, Xi added.

China has provided and is providing COVID-19 vaccine aid free of charge to 69 developing countries in urgent need, while exporting vaccines to 43 countries, according to official figures.

At the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, China has called for a people-centered global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has urged strengthening cooperation on vaccine research and development, production and distribution, so as to make vaccine truly an accessible and affordable public good for the people of all countries, especially developing countries.

Earlier this month, in a phone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Xi said that China is willing to provide COVID-19 vaccines within its capabilities to Poland in accordance with the European country's demand.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Poland have been looking out for and helping each other, with the two sides engaging in cooperation in pandemic prevention and control as well as resumption of work and production, which opened a new chapter of their friendship, he said.

During his telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, the Chinese president pointed out that since last year, the Chinese and Tajik people, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the transformations rarely seen in a century, have sticked together through thick and thin, joined hands in unity and coordination, and achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields, especially in battling the pandemic.

Xi added that China is willing to provide assistance of COVID-19 vaccines to Tajikistan in a bid to promote the building of a community of common health for mankind.

In a phone conversation with Colombian President Ivan Duque in February, Xi said that China stands ready to continue to provide as much support as it can for Colombia's combat against the COVID-19 pandemic and to carry out vaccine cooperation with the country.