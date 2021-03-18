China urges U.S., Japan to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the recent U.S.-Japan joint statement, which maliciously attacked China's foreign policy, seriously interfered in China's internal affairs and attempted to damage China's interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China urges the United States and Japan to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop forming "small cliques" targeting China.

Zhao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a U.S.-Japan joint statement, which was issued after "2 2" talks on Tuesday between the foreign and defense ministers the United States and Japan. The joint statement expressed the two countries' concerns over multiple issues related to China.

"We have lodged solemn representations separately with the United States and Japan," Zhao said.

First, he emphasized that the international system with the United Nations (UN) as its core is the only system in the world, and that the only set of rules in the world is the basic norms governing international relations, based on the purposes of the UN Charter.

"The United States and Japan have no right to unilaterally define international relations, let alone impose their own standards on others," Zhao said.

Second, China has always been an important force in safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, he said. China has established partnerships with 112 countries and international organizations, joined more than 100 inter-governmental international organizations, signed over 500 multilateral treaties, and is the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The United States has always followed double standards, applying international laws and rules when they suit its own interests and abandoning them when they don't, according to Zhao. The United States has not been at war for only 16 years of its nearly 250-year history, and it has hundreds of military bases worldwide.

"The international community will have a fair judgement on who is the biggest threat to world peace," Zhao said.

Third, China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and the Diaoyu Islands is consistent and clear, and China is firm in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.

China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters, and over the Diaoyu Islands and adjacent waters, Zhao said.

Issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs, and brook no foreign interference, Zhao said, adding that the joint statement made by the United States and Japan ignored facts and truth, acting as further proof of collusion between the two countries, interfering in China's internal affairs, and an unpleasant example of slandering and discrediting China.

Fourth, the United States and Japan are sticking to the Cold War mentality, deliberately engaging in group confrontation and trying to create an anti-China encirclement.

"It is completely going against the trend of the times," Zhao said, pointing out that the move by the two countries is against the common expectations of the vast majority of countries, both in the region and globally, for peace, development and cooperation.

"Their move will only bring chaos or even conflict to the region, revealing the truth to the world that it is the U.S.-Japan alliance that undermines peace and stability in the region," he said.

Fifth, in order to satisfy its own interests in deterring China's rise and rejuvenation, Japan is willing to rely on others and act as a strategic vassal of the United States. "It is shameful and repugnant for Japan to betray its promises and undermine China-Japan relations; and betray the overall interests of the region by inviting wolves into its house," said Zhao.

Sixth, China strongly urges the United States and Japan to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop forming "small cliques" targeting China and stop undermining peace and stability in the region.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao said.