China's CETC develops full series of homegrown ion implanters

A subsidiary of China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC) has developed full series of homegrown ion implanters for chipmakers, the CETC said in Beijing on Wednesday.

The ion implanters are all made in China and can provide a one-stop service for global chipmakers, the CETC added.

CETC subsidiary Electronics Equipment Group has developed an ion implanter family ranging from medium current, high current and high energy implanters, to implanters for special applications and third-generation semiconductors, which can cover 28-nanometer manufacturing process.

In the chip manufacturing process, an ion implanter puts different chemical elements, in the form of ions with programed energy, into semiconductor materials to alter the materials' electrical performances.

The CETC said it has overcome bottlenecks in the development of ion implanters, such as high-performance ion sources and high-speed wafer transfers, and obtained a total of 413 core patents.

Electronics Equipment Group said it will accelerate the development of more advanced ion implanters and advance their industrialization.