Top political advisor stresses enduring stability in Xinjiang

Chinese top political advisor Wang Yang has called for fully implementing the Party's policies on governing Xinjiang for the new era and consolidate the foundation for enduring peace and stability in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour from last Sunday to Wednesday in Xinjiang. He visited villages, communities, schools, enterprises, research institutes, and religious sites.

Wang acknowledged Xinjiang's achievements in counterterrorism, maintaining stability, and poverty alleviation in recent years. He noted that the people of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang have a growing sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security.

Stressing cementing the sense of community for the Chinese nation, Wang urged efforts to deepen the research of Xinjiang's history and promote the standard spoken and written Chinese language responding to the will of people of all ethnic groups.

Wang called for fully implementing the Party's policies on freedom of religious belief and upholding the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation to guide Islam in Xinjiang to better adapt to the socialist society.

Noting that Xinjiang should explore ways to integrate into China's new development paradigm and pursue high-quality development, Wang also stressed the need to uphold a people-centered development philosophy to achieve common prosperity.