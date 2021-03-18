Taiwan compatriots should seize opportunities created by 14th Five-Year Plan: spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday urged Taiwan compatriots to seize the opportunities created by the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference, calling on Taiwan compatriots to gain a thorough understanding of the development plan, thus advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, integrated development across the Taiwan Strait and the process of national reunification.

In 2020, cross-Strait trade volume reached 260.81 billion U.S. dollars, with Taiwan's exports to the mainland totaling 200.66 billion dollars. According to data from the island, Taiwan's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong accounted for 43.9 percent of its total exports last year.

The mainland has played an indispensable role in the island's economic development, Zhu said.

The mainland will further improve the institutional arrangements, policies and measures that guarantee the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, provide equal treatment to compatriots and enterprises from Taiwan, and boost integrated development across the Strait, Zhu said.