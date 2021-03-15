New international travel policies being formulated

Passengers line up for check-in at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

China is actively devising new policies concerning international travel as its national vaccination program is progressing smoothly, Li Bin, vice-minister of the National Health Commission, said on Monday.

The country also is keeping a close eye on measures taken by other countries targeting people who are fully immunized, he said during a news conference held by the State Council Information office.

China announced on March 7 that it will launch a digital health certificate for international travelers in a bid to facilitate the safe and smooth flow of people.

Li said the rollout of new policies in regard to adjusting international travel is "a work in progress", and new information will be released in a timely manner to Chinese citizens and the international community.

"New measures are expected to further bolster vaccination efforts and promote international exchange and communication," he added.