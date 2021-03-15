Martial law imposed in 4 more townships of Yangon in Myanmar

Myanmar's State Administration Council on Monday has added martial law in North Dagon, South Dagon, Dagon Seikkan and North Okkalapa townships of Yangon region, according to the announcement of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.

The council gave the administrative and judicial power to the commander of Yangon region to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility, the announcement said.

On Sunday, martial law was also imposed in the Hlaingthaya and Shwe Pyi Thar townships of Yangon region after some factories in the townships were burnt down.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar on Feb. 1 this year and the state power was handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chair of newly formed State Administration Council.