Trees planted and wishes made

2021-03-15

(ECNS) -- Representatives from the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan attended a tree-planting event jointly held by local government in Fuzhou and industrial associations in Kaohsiung and Matsu of Taiwan, on Friday.

Wishes from people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits were "planted" one by one.

"It's an honor for my wife and I to plant a tree here, which symbolizes the kinship between the mainland and Taiwan. We hope that the cross-strait relationship, like brotherhood and sisterhood, will last forever," said a man surnamed Wu from Taiwan.

