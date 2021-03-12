LINE

Former senior Beijing political advisor indicted for bribery

2021-03-12 Xinhua

Li Wei, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on a charge of taking bribes, according to a statement of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Friday.

Li's case had been investigated by the National Supervisory Commission. Upon the designation of the SPP, the second branch of the Tianjin People's Procuratorate reviewed the case and filed it in the Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin.

Prosecutors accused Li of taking advantage of his power and posts in Beijing to seek benefits for others and accepting "huge amounts of money and gifts" illegally.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel, according to the statement. 

