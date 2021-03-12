Amending electoral system ensures Hong Kong's smooth development under 'one country, two systems': official

Amending and rationalizing the electoral system and rules of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will ensure the HKSAR's smooth development under the "one country, two systems" policy, a Chinese official said Friday.

The decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, passed by the top legislature Thursday, marks a milestone in implementing "one country, two systems," said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The decision is another major step taken by the central authorities to better govern the region since the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR was adopted in June 2020.

The National People's Congress (NPC) has adopted a major decision on Hong Kong for the second year in a row, fully demonstrating the great importance the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches to Hong Kong affairs and fully embodying Xi's strategy for the governance of Hong Kong, Zhang said.

Zhang said the CPC is the founder of the cause of "one country, two systems," and has been leading, implementing and championing the cause.

No one understands the preciousness of "one country, two systems" better than the CPC and the Chinese government who stick to the original aspiration of the policy more persistently than anyone else, he added.

Be it the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR, or future efforts, all these steps are intended to improve the institutional framework of "one country, two systems" and allow for its effective execution and implementation, said Zhang.

"There is absolutely no such thing as changing the 'one country, two systems' policy," he said.

Zhang expressed firm confidence that the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR will help restore the region's democratic system to good health, fully unleash the vitality of Hong Kong society, and allow Hong Kong residents to live and work in contentment.

The HKSAR government and people from all walks of life have recently voiced their firm support for the NPC decision by various means including making statements, giving interviews, contributing signatures and setting up supportive booths on the street, said Zhang.

A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Research Association shows that around 70 percent of the respondents support the NPC decision.

This forms the best and most forceful response to the unfounded slander abroad, he said.