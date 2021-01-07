Trump pledges orderly transition after Congress certifies Biden's victory

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20, shortly after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
