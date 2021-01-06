China's Hebei reports 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's Hebei Province reported 20 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 19 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Xingtai.

Two of the asymptomatic cases were reported in Xingtai and the others were all found in Shijiazhuang.

Apart from the above local cases, the province also reported five imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

According to the website of the commission, the entire Gaocheng District of Shijiazhuang was classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19 from Wednesday.

Three areas in the city of Xingtai, including two residential communities, were designated as medium-risk areas.

In response to the latest situation, the operation of the passenger coach terminal station of Shijiazhuang has been suspended.

By Tuesday, there are 39 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with four of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 378 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 34 imported cases.

There are 78 locally transmitted and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.