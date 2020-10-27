Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln

Brazil reported 15,726 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 5,409,854, said the Brazilian health ministry on Monday.

Meanwhile, 263 people died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 157,397, said the ministry.

Sao Paulo has been the worst hit state by the virus with 38,753 deaths and 1,092,843 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 20,213 deaths and 302,746 cases, said the ministry.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest number of cases, after the United States and India.