Danish daily COVID-19 infections surpass 1,000 for first time

Denmark saw 1,056 new daily infections, the highest daily count ever, according to the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) on Monday.

"It is a very high number that makes an impression," said Kaare Molbak, executive vice president of the SSI, told a press conference here on Monday.

According to the SSI, the number of hospital inpatients on Monday also reached a new high, increasing by 18 to 145, the highest since May 15.

However, Molbak emphasized his confidence in Danish hospital capacity to manage the surge. "We have an epidemic that is in full control," said Molbak.

The daily deaths rose by six, bringing the death toll to 708 since the start of the pandemic. In total, the country has confirmed 41,412 COVID-19 cases, according to the daily updated data from SSI.

"We also have a good capacity and have the opportunity to scale it up if necessary," added Soren Brostrom, director general of the Danish Health Authority, at the press conference.

Meanwhile, new restriction measures took effect on Monday in Denmark, which included a ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. and reducing the number of people permitted to gather from 50 to 10.

National Commissioner of Police Thorkild Fogde also said at the press conference that a fine will be imposed on anyone breaking the assembly ban.

The police chief added that there would be a completely new set of rules at the border soon.

"These new initiatives are not a new closure. It is a new layer of restrictions to ensure that we can keep our society as open as possible. But we are monitoring it to see if further restrictions are to be recommended," said Brostrom.