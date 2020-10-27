China Cultural Center in Riga holds art exhibition

The China Cultural Center in Riga is hosting an exhibition of artworks, including some that have been sold at a charity auction to raise money for fighting COVID-19.

The exhibition, titled "The Same Sky, the Same Care" running on the center's Facebook page from October to December, displayed nearly 100 artworks by Latvian and Chinese artists.

While the works displayed at the exhibition represent a variety of styles, artistic perspectives and techniques, including oil paintings and oriental ink drawings, they all express the hope and optimism of the exhibition's motto -- "every cloud has a silver lining."

In March of this year, 22 Latvian artists, Latvia-based Chinese artists, diplomats and employees of the Chinese Embassy in Riga, as well as other art lovers donated over 60 works for an online charity auction to support the fight against the epidemic in Latvia.

The Baltic-China Agency for Cooperation of Commerce, Culture and Education donated the 5,190 euros (6,130 U.S. dollars) raised at the auction to Children's Clinical University Hospital in Riga.

Chinese Ambassador to Latvia Liang Jianquan praised via a video the charitable initiative supported by Chinese and Latvian artists and art lovers, describing the exhibition as a "vivid portrayal of cooperation between Chinese and Latvian peoples in fighting the pandemic."

The ambassador also noted the role of the China Cultural Center in Riga, which over the past year has held a series of activities, "which have played an important role in building a new platform for cultural exchanges between China and Latvia."

Zhang Lili, head of the China Cultural Center in Riga, has said that during the pandemic the center has switched to holding its activities online in order to continue to give opportunities to everyone to learn about China, as well as to strengthen exchange and friendship between China and Latvia.