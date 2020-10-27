Meng Wanzhou attends five-day court hearing in Canada

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou began to attend a five-day hearing at the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday.

During the five-day cross-examination of witnesses, Meng's lawyers are expected to probe the extent to which U.S. administration officials directed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers to "engage in a deceptive and improper search, thereby violating a court order and Meng's charter rights," according to Huawei.

"Huawei trusts the Canadian judicial system to uphold the integrity and ensure justice for all. Huawei has always had great confidence in Meng Wanzhou's innocence. We will continue to support her in unveiling the truth behind the abuse of her rights," Huawei Canada said in a statement on Monday.

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which has been seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Meng's lawyers have argued that Canadian authorities improperly communicated with their U.S. counterparts, including allegedly sharing identifying details about her electronic devices.

They have sought the release of documents, including emails between Canadian and U.S. authorities, to prove that abuses of the process took place.