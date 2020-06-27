LINE

Pregnant women might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, says CDC

Pregnant women might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, according to a report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Friday.

Hispanic and non-Hispanic black pregnant women appear to be disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy, said the report.

To reduce severe COVID-19-associated illness, pregnant women should be aware of their potential risk for severe COVID-19 illness, said the CDC.

During January 22 to June 7, a total of 8,207 cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women were reported to CDC, representing approximately 9 percent of cases among women of reproductive age with data available on pregnancy status.

The higher-than-expected percentage of COVID-19 cases among women of reproductive age who were pregnant might also be attributable to increased screening and detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women compared with non-pregnant women or by more frequent health care encounters, which increase opportunities to receive SARS-CoV-2 testing, said the CDC.

The report also suggests that among adolescents and women aged 15 to 44 years with COVID-19, pregnancy is associated with increased risk for ICU admission and receipt of mechanical ventilation, but it is not associated with increased risk for mortality. 

