Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

2020-06-15 Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,837, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the 10 imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan, two in Chongqing, two in Shaanxi, one in Shanghai and one in Fujian, the commission said.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,745 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 92 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases. 

