Chinese mainland reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 36 of them in Beijing

2020-06-15 08:29:14CGTN Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Chinese health authorities said Monday that they had received reports of 49 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, of which 39 were local transmissions. No new deaths were reported.

Among the local infections, 36 were reported in Beijing with the other three registered in north China's Hebei Province, China's National Health Commission announced in its daily report.

The commission also identified 18 new asymptomatic patients.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,181 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, while 112 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

