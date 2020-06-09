China's BeiDou navigation enables smarter agricultural production

LINE

China-developed BeiDou navigation technology has made agricultural production smarter and more precise.

Nanjing Agricultural University has developed the BeiDou-tech-supported unmanned wheat seeding and harvesting technology, empowering agricultural production with advanced navigation technology, according to the university.

The new wheat production technology is a significant part of smart wheat production technology, according to Tian Yongchao, deputy director with the smart agriculture institute of Nanjing Agricultural University.

The smart wheat production technology integrates BeiDou navigation technology, information technology and agricultural engineering into the whole process of wheat production.

BeiDou navigation technology, multi-dimensional sensing technology, unmanned vehicles and Internet of Things contribute comprehensive data to the production, said Tian.

The services provided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) have been used in various fields including transportation, agriculture, fishing, disaster reduction and relief. Enditem

