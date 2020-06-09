Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star blacked out in George Floyd protests

U.S. President Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard was vandalized with black spray paint during weekend protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S. media reported Monday.

Citing multiple social media posts, The Hollywood Reporter said that the president's marker first had messages written on it before being completely spray-painted black with "BLM" -- Black Lives Matter -- inscribed below.

Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter that they were unaware of the vandalism and there had been zero complaints reported.

Hollywood area continued to see protests over racism and police brutality in recent days. Around 20,000 protesters took to the streets of Hollywood on Sunday in a largely peaceful protest, which is one of the largest demonstrations in Los Angeles in nearly two weeks.

Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard has been vandalized several times since the beginning of his 2016 presidential run. Trump was honored with the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss Universe pageant and for his hit NBC reality television show The Apprentice.