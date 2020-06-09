China issues white paper on COVID-19 fight to keep a record: FM

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for Chinese Foreign Ministry, addresses a press conference on June 8, 2020. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted some foreign media's claim that the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released on Sunday is meant to defend China's behavior.

"China issued the white paper not to defend ourselves, but to keep a record," said Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for Chinese Foreign Ministry at a regular press conference on Monday.

"The history of the combat against the pandemic should not be tainted by lies and misleading information; it should be recorded with the correct collective memory of all mankind," Hua said.

The white paper has recorded China's arduous efforts in fighting COVID-19, outlined China's best practice in epidemic prevention, control and treatment, shared the Chinese people's experience and feelings going through the difficult times, and expressed our confidence and strength in solidarity, cooperation and victory against the virus, she added.

As the COVID-19 continues spreading, the world is still going through tough times.

Almost 7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400,000 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Although the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening, Tedros said on Monday.

China will continue to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and work with the international community for solidarity, cooperation and an early victory against the pandemic, Hua said.