China-developed submersible completes sea trials in Mariana Trench

"Haidou-I" deep-sea submersible is lifted out of water after its research mission. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's "Haidou-I" deep-sea submersible has completed its deepest sea trials in the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean and returned on Monday, setting a new record for the maximum depth of a Chinese submersible, according to the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Equipped with unmanned remote-controlled arms, the submersible made a precise measurement of the trench using high-precision acoustic positioning technology and an airborne multi-sensor information fusion method.

"Haidou-I" conducted four dives beneath 10,000 meters, with a maximum depth of 10,907 meters.

On April 23, "Haidou-I" took the "Discovery-I" research ship to the Mariana Trench for a research mission.

On May 9, the "Haidou-1" made a soft landing "debut" at a depth of 10,884 meters and completed a high-definition video survey of the seabed and benthic organisms.

Following that, it dove to a depth of 10,907 meters, 10,802 meters, and 10,863 meters respectively.