China advocates building global community of health for all: white paper

China calls for building a global community of health for all, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

China believes that all countries should make the choice that is right for the interests of all humanity and the wellbeing of the future generations, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

Countries should support each other and join hands to contain the spread of the virus, and protect the health and wellbeing of people across the globe, it said.