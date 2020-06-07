LINE

China to increase support for Africa's fight against COVID-19: white paper

2020-06-07 13:27:31Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China will offer more assistance to African countries in the fight against COVID-19, and continue to do all in its power to offer support, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The assistance includes sending the most urgent medical supplies, conducting cooperation on medical technologies, and dispatching more medical expert teams and task forces, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

China has already sent medical supplies to over 50 African countries and the African Union, and dispatched seven medical expert teams to the continent, according to the white paper.

