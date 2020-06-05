Curfew lifted in Los Angeles County as peaceful protests continue across Southern California

A countywide curfew will not be enforced Thursday night in Los Angeles County of the United States, as largely peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody continue across the area.

"Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will no longer enforce a curfew," tweeted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Thursday morning, adding that other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions.

A countywide curfew has been in effect for four nights in a row in the most populous U.S. county, with a population of over 10 million, since Sunday after days of protests which sometimes descended into chaos.

"I agree with this decision -- it gives the peaceful protesters more time to speak out on our streets without fear of arrest," tweeted Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Hahn reminded local residents that cities may impose their own curfews.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he will not impose a citywide curfew in the City of Los Angeles.

Thousands of peaceful protesters packed streets in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday as smaller demonstrations spread across the area. Multiple protests over the death of Floyd are taking place or expected to be held in cities across Southern California on Thursday, including one in Diamond Bar, a city with a huge Chinese American community.